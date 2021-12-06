Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:HTA opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

