Head-To-Head Review: United Health Products (UEEC) vs. Its Peers

United Health Products (OTCMKTS: UEEC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Health Products to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Health Products alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Health Products and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products Competitors 331 1303 2238 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given United Health Products’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Health Products has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A -$15.71 million -4.21 United Health Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.61

United Health Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -12,052.82% United Health Products Competitors -162.66% -52.18% -11.22%

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Health Products rivals beat United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.