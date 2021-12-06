Head-To-Head Contrast: Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) and Its Competitors

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ: EVK) is one of 21 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ever-Glory International Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $267.35 million $3.28 million 28.23 Ever-Glory International Group Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 28.71

Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ever-Glory International Group. Ever-Glory International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ever-Glory International Group Competitors 260 1351 1962 79 2.51

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ever-Glory International Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 0.46% 1.05% 0.42% Ever-Glory International Group Competitors -0.59% 15.59% 7.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group competitors beat Ever-Glory International Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment consists of complete set of services of supply chain management and worldwide sale of apparel to domestic and international casual wear, sportswear, and outerwear brands and retailers in major markets. The Retail segment offers retail-channel sales to consumers through retail stores. The company was founded on October 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.