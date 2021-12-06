Head-To-Head Contrast: AIkido Pharma (AIKI) & Its Rivals

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AIkido Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s peers have a beta of 5.33, indicating that their average stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for AIkido Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.22%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 10.96%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -16.82 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -37.41

AIkido Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% AIkido Pharma Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Summary

AIkido Pharma peers beat AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

