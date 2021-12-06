Head-To-Head Comparison: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trean Insurance Group and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.58%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $857.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Alleghany.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.15 $90.77 million $0.46 18.44 Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.01 $101.75 million $48.05 13.70

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Alleghany is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.55% 2.27% Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Alleghany on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

