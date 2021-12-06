Head-To-Head Comparison: Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY) vs. Its Rivals

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS: EGIEY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Engie Brasil Energia to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion $542.64 million 12.29 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.99

Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Engie Brasil Energia Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia Competitors 890 4159 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Engie Brasil Energia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

