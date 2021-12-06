Head to Head Comparison: Boston Therapeutics (BTHE) versus Its Peers

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: BTHE) is one of 896 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boston Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Boston Therapeutics alerts:

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,585.47% Boston Therapeutics Competitors -4,208.96% -128.62% -13.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$910,000.00 -0.33 Boston Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -0.79

Boston Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Therapeutics. Boston Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Therapeutics Competitors 5241 19227 41433 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.02%. Given Boston Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boston Therapeutics rivals beat Boston Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN. The company was founded by David Platt and Kenneth A. Tassey Jr. on August 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.