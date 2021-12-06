Head to Head Analysis: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43%

This table compares Honest and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.36 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.50 $15.87 million $2.26 10.31

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Honest and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 97.92%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Honest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

