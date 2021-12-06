Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

