Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,757.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $56,757.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00319353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,569,598 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

