Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

IDEV stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48.

