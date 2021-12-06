Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 216 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 216 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

