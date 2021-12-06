Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

