Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Kroger by 3.5% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Kroger by 18.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

