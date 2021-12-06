Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $520.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.92 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

