Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.