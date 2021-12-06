Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 384.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Great Western Bancorp worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWB. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

