Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $440.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00309439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

