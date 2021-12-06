GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.