GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 535 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $90.98 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

