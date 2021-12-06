GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 535 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $90.98 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

