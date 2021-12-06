GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

