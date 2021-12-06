Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.16. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

