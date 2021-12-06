Goodman Financial Corp Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. Western Digital accounts for 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 70,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,239. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.