Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.53 during midday trading on Monday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,797. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

