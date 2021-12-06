Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP opened at $98.26 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.