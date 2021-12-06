Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 625 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

