Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESXB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,011,000.

Shares of ESXB opened at $11.30 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In related news, Director William E. Hardy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $36,487.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,827 shares of company stock worth $44,920 over the last ninety days.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

