Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $639,000 in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIC. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

