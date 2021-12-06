Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $559,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $68.25.

