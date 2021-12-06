Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,689 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.81 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

