Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,332 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

AMTX stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.28.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

