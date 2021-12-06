Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 152,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $36.30 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

