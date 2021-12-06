Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $58.68 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

