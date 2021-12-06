goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

GSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$172.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.04. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$85.90 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other goeasy news, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

