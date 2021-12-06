GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.