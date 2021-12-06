Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $44,713.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

