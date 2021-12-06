Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $170,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GACQU. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

