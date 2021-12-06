Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.26. 490,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Glencore has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

