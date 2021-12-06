Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.50 million-$70.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.92 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.430-$-1.420 EPS.

Shares of Gitlab stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,770. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

