Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.430-$-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $244 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.18 million.Gitlab also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.250 EPS.

GTLB traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $89.16. 789,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,594. Gitlab has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $137.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

