Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.430-$-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $244 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.18 million.Gitlab also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.250 EPS.
GTLB traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $89.16. 789,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,594. Gitlab has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $137.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.60.
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.