Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of GCO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

