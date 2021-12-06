GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$67.50 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.58.

TSE GDI opened at C$50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.70.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

