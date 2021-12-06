Gateway Advisory LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $167.79 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.