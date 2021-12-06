Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after buying an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after buying an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

