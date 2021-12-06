Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $848,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,866.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,736.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

