Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $274,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 213,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 128,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 89,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

T stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

