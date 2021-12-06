Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 2.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

