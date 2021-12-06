GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Reaches $459.50 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00012113 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $459.50 million and $11.45 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,805,990 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

