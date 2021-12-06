Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

