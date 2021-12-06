FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issued By B. Riley

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $45.66 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

